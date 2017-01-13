Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder (January)

Power 96 $2k Cash Code Be caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!

Text To On The 10's Weekend: Florida Panthers TicketsAll weekend long, we are hooking you up with 4 tickets to see The Florida Panthers play against the New York Islanders on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the BB&T Center!