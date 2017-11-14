UPDATE: Meek Mil Judge Under Investigation! @thelucylopez

The Pennsylvania judge who sent Meek Mil to the slammer for two to four years this month over a probation violation is now being investigated by the FBI. “The feds have an interest in the judge and [her] potential relationships,” a source tells. “This is an investigation looking into a possible extortionate demand.” Meek Mill’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said Monday he was planning to ask that Judge Genece Brinkley recuse herself from Meek’s case; last week, Tacopina alleged that Brinkley gave Mill such a lengthy sentence because he wouldn’t record a cover of Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee” with a shoutout to her on the track. Both the district attorney and Meek’s probation officer had recommended he serve no time for his violation.also reports that he’s currently sitting in solitary confinement.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ik13EIRDQng