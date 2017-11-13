Wonder Woman Sequel Halted?

The New York Post is reporting that Gal Gadot, star of Wonder Woman, will not join the sequel due out in December of 2019 if producer Brett Ratner remains on the project. Ratner is alleged by 6 women now for sexual misconduct. For more on this story click here.

