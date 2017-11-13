Taylor Swift FAKES IT?!? #IvyUnleashed

Taylor Swift marked the release of her new album Reputation by performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The pop star held a crystal-encrusted snake microphone and showed off a sexy choreographed dance routine to her single “Ready for It.” She later slowed things down by bringing out a guitar and performing a stripped down version of the track “Call It What You Want.” Several viewers took to Twitter afterward to accuse the singer of lip syncing. ‘Are we supposed to suspend disbelief and pretend Taylor Swift is actually singing live and not lip syncing?” one user wrote. Another called out SNL creator Lorne Michals by tweeting, “Lorne Michaels banned lip syncing after the Ashlee Simpson incident. But apparently, @taylorswift13 gets an exception. Jeez, feed her ego some more, Lorne!”

