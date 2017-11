Taylor Swift’s latest album Reputation reportedly sold approximately 700,000 in the United States alone on Friday, Swift is on track to have her biggest sales week yet and could surpass the debut of Taylor’s 2014 album 1989, which sold 1.29 million copies n its first week. If Reputation starts with more than one million sold, it will give Swift her fourth album with a million-selling week, following 1989, 2012’s Red (1.21 million) and 2010’s Speak Now (1.05 million).