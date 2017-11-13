Listen To Win Tickets To Universal Orlando Resort

Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort™

November 18 – January 6

Put a little mischief in your merry when Universal Orlando Resort™ takes the holiday season to new heights with an all-new lineup of festivities in our parks and beyond.

Experience Christmas in The Wizarding World as Hogsmeade™ and Diagon Alley™ are transformed with wondrous spirit.

Watch the live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s classic holiday tale starring The Grinch™ as the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular returns.

And treat yourself to Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. It’s not only merry this year, but mischievous, as the Minions and other characters join in the fun. Come, stay, and celebrate the season at Universal Orlando™. You’ve never had a holiday like this.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando™ transports guests to a paradise in the heart of the tropics. Blue waterfalls cascade over lush grounds, and in the distance, the calming sounds of steel drums call guests to take in the scenic views and ease into ‘island time’. Reminiscent of a leisurely estate in the heart of the tropics, every comfort has been built into this brand new hotel. With a luxuriously landscaped resort-style pool to the inviting island charm of the guest rooms and suites, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort is the perfect place to plan an unforgettable island escape. Guests of this on-site hotel enjoy exclusive benefits at Universal Orlando™ including Early Park Admission* one hour before the theme park opens to the public; water taxi and shuttle service to and from the Universal Orlando theme parks and Universal CityWalk™ and much more. Get ready to be transported to paradise.

