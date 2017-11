After teasing the release of a new project all week, Eminem made good on his promise of new music on Friday by releasing a new single, “Walk On Water.” featuring Beyonce. Eminem, who is rumored to be releasing a new album titled Revival, will perform on Saturday Night Live on November 18.

Hola! I’m Lucy Lopez. Philanthropist of "Cool" and advocate of "Awkward." We might know each other. I truly believe POP CULTURE is not limited to celebrity news - As a matter of fact, we really want to focus on local pop culture. We love it all...