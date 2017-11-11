Rob’s Baby Girl, Dream Kardashian, Turns One!!!! (Pics) ~@JayOnAir96

Filed Under: art, aunt, aunties, aunts, baby, birthday, birthday party, blac chyna, Celebrities, Celebrity, Chyna, cool, cousins, dad, Dream, dream kardashian, engaged, Entertainment, family, Famous, fun, google, Happy, Home, infant, internet, JayOnAir96, Kardashian, kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, kourtney kardashian, Life, Media, mom, Music, news, North West, Party, penelope disick, rant, reality show, reality star, reality stars, Reality TV, relationships, Rob & Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Robby, Robert Kardashian, tattoo, toodler, work
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 28: Television personality Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

After that infamous social media blow up between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, Rob has been laying low from the public eye. Well, it seems that he has resurfaced because of his daughter’s birthday. That’s right Dream Kardashian is already ONE!!!! Damn time goes by!!!! Rob seems to have planned a separate birthday party without his baby momma/former fiancee Blac Chyna. We hear his sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian came by for the fiesta and even brought their kids North West and Penelope Disick. Click the tweets to see the pics of Dream’s special day!!!! Happy Birthday Dream!!!!

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

POWER 96 Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour!

Listen Live