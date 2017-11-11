Rob’s Baby Girl, Dream Kardashian, Turns One!!!! (Pics) ~@JayOnAir96

After that infamous social media blow up between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, Rob has been laying low from the public eye. Well, it seems that he has resurfaced because of his daughter’s birthday. That’s right Dream Kardashian is already ONE!!!! Damn time goes by!!!! Rob seems to have planned a separate birthday party without his baby momma/former fiancee Blac Chyna. We hear his sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian came by for the fiesta and even brought their kids North West and Penelope Disick. Click the tweets to see the pics of Dream’s special day!!!! Happy Birthday Dream!!!!

Happy 1st Birthday mama 😇 pic.twitter.com/lv5HAu2bku — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

Love You happy baby 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/YJQ9pZ9XvN — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017