Cardi B, Kodak Black, Rich The Kid, and YFN Lucci will headline the first Trap Circus Festival on November 22. Billboard reports that fest will be held at Miami’s RC Cola Plant and will feature more than 30 acts throughout the day. Other artists set to perform include Chris Travis, Zoey Dollaz, DJ Stevie J, and Lil Tracy. Tickets are on sale now.

Hola! I’m Lucy Lopez. Philanthropist of "Cool" and advocate of "Awkward." We might know each other. I truly believe POP CULTURE is not limited to celebrity news - As a matter of fact, we really want to focus on local pop culture. We love it all...