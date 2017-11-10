Shania Twain & Nick Jonas = Christmas Sexiness! @thelucylopez

By Lucy Lopez
Me "DYING" cause Nick Jonas was the coolest. Photo by @thelucylopez
Shania Twain has dropped a new song called “Say All You Want for Christmas” with Nick Jonas. Taste of Country reports that both artists teased the festive track online Thursday. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year… @nickjonas,” Twain captioned a snippet of the song. Jonas also shared the clip, writing, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year…isn’t it @shaniatwain.” The full song is out now.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… 🎁😘 @nickjonas

A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

POWER 96 Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour!

Listen Live