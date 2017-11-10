Shania Twain & Nick Jonas = Christmas Sexiness! @thelucylopez

Shania Twain has dropped a new song called “Say All You Want for Christmas” with Nick Jonas. Taste of Country reports that both artists teased the festive track online Thursday. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year… @nickjonas,” Twain captioned a snippet of the song. Jonas also shared the clip, writing, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year…isn’t it @shaniatwain.” The full song is out now.