Seahawks’ Richard Sherman Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles’ Tendon @jppower96

Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman is out for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon during Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. The injury happened in the third quarter, when the cornerback said he was going for an interception. After the game, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the player “couldn’t even walk” and would probably need surgery. Sherman also addressed the press, saying, “Once it popped, just unfortunate. One of those things that you have to play through for as long as you can. When it goes, it goes. I’ve put a lot of stress on it. Think it would have gone eventually.” Sherman later told ESPN via text he vows “to be back with a vengeance.”

