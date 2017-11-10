Pope Francis Declares Vatican Employees Banned from Buying Cigarettes @jppower96

Pope Francis has declared that Vatican employees will no longer be able to buy cigarettes in the duty-free supermarket or shop. The New York Post reports the decision came down because “the Holy See cannot contribute to an activity that clearly damages the health of people.” The stance is admirable, especially considering the Vatican reportedly makes a whopping $11 million in profit due to the cancer sticks.
Pope Francis Declares Vatican Employees Banned from Buying Cigarettes
