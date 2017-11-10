O.J. Simpson Booted From Vegas Hotel for Belligerence @jppower96

“The Juice” got too loose in Sin City this week, so now O.J. Simpson is no longer allowed on the grounds of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. TMZ reports that the former football great was booted from The Cosmopolitan on Wednesday night after getting wasted at a hotel bar and acting belligerent. According to staff, Simpson got so angry at Clique that he broke several pieces of glassware, prompting security to show up and remove him from the premises. He was apparently cordial with the guards who booted him, which may just be a Pavlovian reaction to spending nearly nine years behind bars.