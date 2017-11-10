Kathy Griffin Faints During Standup Gig in Dublin @jppower96

Kathy Griffin fainted onstage during her standup gig in Dublin on Wednesday night. Page Six reports that the 57-year-old comedian had been on stage for more than two hours and was telling a story about Mariah Carey when she suddenly froze, slumped and declared, “I’m going down.” Her boyfriend then hurried onstage and grabbed her. Griffin has since posted a video on Twitter about the frightening moment. “I’m embarrassed more than anything. This one’s for you, Wendy Williams. Girl down. I had a girl-down moment,” she joked, referring to Williams’ on-air fainting spell on Halloween. “Anyway the audience was fantastic, and thank you for being forgiving and understanding.” She added, “I promise to be upright the entire show next time.”