Jon Stewart Plays Drums on National Suicide Prevention Benefit Song @jppower96

Jon Stewart provided percussion on a new benefit song for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. According to Billboard, Stewart recently stepped in as drummer for New Jersey band No Wine For Kittens on their single “Catastrophes.” The song was recorded as part of New Jersey-based indie label and music blog Speak Into My Good Eye’s annual “24 Hour Songwriting Challenge” fundraiser, which benefits the hotline. Stewart told TMZ last year that he had taken up drumming since retiring The Daily Show in 2015. “I’m pickin’ up drums!” he said at the time. “Eight months in.”