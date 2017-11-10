Is Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Her New Manager? @jppower96

By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Page Six is reporting that Mariah Carey’s boyfriend, backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, may be managing her career. Insiders are dismayed. “This is a full-on Britney-and-Kevin Federline situation,” one source tells the publication. “Bryan is a backup dancer, and knows nothing about managing an iconic artist.” Another source adds that Tanaka is responsible for Carey and manager Stella Bulochnikov parting ways, but says that he’s “definitely no Tommy Mottola.” Carey’s rep denied that Tanaka is her manager, as did The New York Daily News, which reports that BET head Steven Hill is helping Carey form a new management team. Still, the first Page Six source doesn’t see this story having a happy ending. “Mariah is in love with Bryan and is like a schoolgirl around him. He has totally manipulated the situation to take over her life and push out everyone else, and Mariah just can’t see it.”

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

POWER 96 Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour!

Listen Live