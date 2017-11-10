HBO Cuts Ties With Louis C.K. After Sexual Misconduct Claims @jppower96

In the wake of five women accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct, HBO has announced that it will no longer be working with the comedian. “Louis C.K. will no longer be participating in the Night of Too Many Stars America Unites for Autism Programs,” the network said in a statement. “In addition, HBO is removing Louis C.K.’s past projects from its On Demand services.” FX Networks–home to C.K.’s autobiographical sitcom Louie, as well as other series he produces–also issued a statement, claiming that “the matter is currently under review.” In a New York Times exposé published Thursday, five women shared similar claims about the 50-year-old comedian either asking to masturbate in front of them or doing so despite not receiving consent. A C.K. rep told the Times, “Louis is not going to answer questions.” However, he canceled his appearance on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, as well as the premiere of his new movie I Love You, Daddy.