Fifth Time’s the Charm? Gary Oldman Marries Wife #5 @jppower96

It’s been revealed that Gary Oldman married art curator Gisele Schmidt, back in August at his manager’s home in Beverly Hills. This is the 59-year-old British actor’s fifth marriage. Oldman and fourth wife Alexandra Edenborough ended their marriage in 2015. He married British actress Lesley Manville in 1987, but they split in 1989 not long after the birth of their son Alfie. Oldman married Uma Thurman in 1990, but they, too, split two years later. The Oscar-nominated actor then had a longtime relationship with Italian actress Isabella Rossellini which ended in 1997, followed by a marriage to Donya Fiorentino from 1997 to 2001. Oldman and Fiorentino had two sons – Gulliver and Charlie – of whom Oldman was later granted sole custody.