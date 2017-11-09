Kevin Spacey Is Being Cut Out of Ridley Scott’s New Movie @jppower96

Kevin Spacey is being cut out of director Ridley Scott’s already completed film, All the Money In the World, less than two months before the movie hits theaters. Calling the last-minute move “shocking and unprecedented,” Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer will reshoot Spacey’s scenes in the biographical crime drams as J. Paul Getty, the real-life founder of Getty Oil who was once the richest man in America. Deadline reports that reshoots are starting immediately and that the major players involved in the film, including stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, fully support the decision. All the Money in the World will supposedly still debut in theaters on its original release date, December 22.