Kevin Spacey Is Being Cut Out of Ridley Scott’s New Movie @jppower96

By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

Kevin Spacey is being cut out of director Ridley Scott’s already completed film, All the Money In the World, less than two months before the movie hits theaters. Calling the last-minute move “shocking and unprecedented,” Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer will reshoot Spacey’s scenes in the biographical crime drams as J. Paul Getty, the real-life founder of Getty Oil who was once the richest man in America. Deadline reports that reshoots are starting immediately and that the major players involved in the film, including stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, fully support the decision. All the Money in the World will supposedly still debut in theaters on its original release date, December 22.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

POWER 96 Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour!

Listen Live