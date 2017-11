In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter Drake revealed that he’ll be taking some time off from music to focus on several film projects. Working with Apple & Netflix Aubrey said he’d “take six months or a year to myself & do some great films.” Honestly though what can’t this guy NOT do?! Lets not forget he started his career as an actor – watch footage of the interview above. For more on this story click here.

@champagnepapi 🌟 photo by @ruvenafanador A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:47am PST