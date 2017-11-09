Eminem: Revival “Walk On Water” Instagram Post

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:39am PST

Could we possibly be getting closer to Eminem’s new album? Marshall took to Instagram yesterday & posted a Revival prescription sheet with “walk on water – take as needed” on it. Name of the first single on the album? Still no word – I’m going to guess the album is called Revival & the first song from it will be “Walk on Water.” Reminder – Eminem will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on the 18th!