Eminem: Revival “Walk On Water” Instagram Post

Could we possibly be getting closer to Eminem’s new album? Marshall took to Instagram yesterday & posted a Revival prescription sheet with “walk on water – take as needed” on it. Name of the first single on the album? Still no word – I’m going to guess the album is called Revival & the first song from it will be “Walk on Water.” Reminder – Eminem will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on the 18th!

