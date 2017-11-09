Drake Really Loves Harry Potter, Like For Real. @thelucylopez

In a new Hollywood Reporter profile, Drake admits he’s a huge Harry Potter fan. How huge? So huge that he’s considering buying himself a first edition copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone for a whopping $160,000. “Yeah, I read them all,” the Toronto rapper says of the book series. “I should get it. My birthday’s coming up. Maybe I’ll buy it for myself as a treat.” (Drake actually turned 31 on October 24, but so far there’s no proof he actually went through with the pricey purchase.) Speaking of buying treats, Drake also admits he’s been collecting Hermes Birkin bags for years and expects to hand over his handbag trove to the woman he ends up with as a “gift.”