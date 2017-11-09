Cat Missing for a Year Found 120 Miles Away from Home @jppower96

By J.P.
A friendly Maine cat known for wandering around the town of Kennebunkport was found 120 miles away from home this week after he went missing more than a year ago. Owner George Lichte had assumed his beloved feline friend, Romeo, was dead, and had even closed the kitty’s file at the vet. However, last weekend he received a call from another vet, who relayed the good news that Romeo had been discovered at a local college. “It was just really bizarre because this cat was dead and now he’s not,” Lichte said. “What’s the opposite of death? A resurrection?” Romeo is adjusting to life back at home, and is back to strolling around town.

