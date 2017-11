Mila Kunis has revealed that her secret to successful co-parenting is waiting until after sex to discuss important issues with her husband Ashton Kutcher. “Don’t talk to them when they come home from work right away–wait for them to have a minute,” she tells People. “Talk to them after sexy time. After sexy time, you’re gonna get a lot.” The Bad Moms Christmas star and Kutcher have two children, 11-month-old son Dimitri and 3-year-old daughter Wyatt.

