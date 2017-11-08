Twitter Makes President Trump’s Dream Come True & Makes Me Cry. @thelucylopez

Twitter has officially expanded its character count to 280 across the world, doubling the traditional 140-character count. The company announced back in September that it was testing the new limit “in languages impacted by cramming” — which is nearly all of them, save for Japanese, Chinese and Korean. Twitter informed users in a blog post on Tuesday that feedback from the test was positive and that it has started rolling out the expanded limit everywhere. Japanese, Korean, and Chinese accounts, however, will continue to have 140 characters because cramming is not an issue in these languages.”