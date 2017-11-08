Eminem Announces New Single ‘Walk on Water’

Filed Under: EMINEM
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Look out, Thirty Seconds to Mars. Eminem is coming for your song title.

Related: Did Eminem Just Reveal His New Album Title with a Fake Drug Ad?

Eminem has revealed the imminent arrival of a new single, “Walk on Water,” which would be the first track from his upcoming album, Revival.

The song shares a title with Thirty Seconds to Mars’ current hit, which at press time had peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Rock Airplay chart.

The reveal was made on social media, with the new song title written on a Revival prescription pad.

See the Instagram post below.

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

POWER 96 Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour!

Listen Live