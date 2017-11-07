Kristina Cohen Alleges Ed Westwick Raped Her. @theLucyLopez

By Lucy Lopez
A picture shows the messages "#Me too" and #Balancetonporc ("expose your pig") on the hand of a protester during a gathering against gender-based and sexual violence called by the Effronte-e-s Collective, on the Place de la Republique square in Paris on October 29, 2017. #MeToo hashtag, is the campaign encouraging women to denounce experiences of sexual abuse that has swept across social media in the wake of the wave of allegations targeting Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. / AFP PHOTO / BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)

On Monday, Los Angeles-based actor Kristina Cohen alleged in a Facebook post she was raped by Ed Westwick.

“He held me down and raped me,” Cohen said of the alleged incident that occurred three years ago at Westwick’s apartment.

Cohen, 27, has appeared in more than a dozen movies and TV episodes, playing minor roles dating back to 2009, according to IMDb. She is the first person to publicly accuse Westwick of sexual assault or harassment.

Westwick, the 30-year-old British actor, is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl and is currently starring in the BBC Two television series White Gold.

