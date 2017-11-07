Kristina Cohen Alleges Ed Westwick Raped Her. @theLucyLopez

On Monday, Los Angeles-based actor Kristina Cohen alleged in a Facebook post she was raped by Ed Westwick.

“He held me down and raped me,” Cohen said of the alleged incident that occurred three years ago at Westwick’s apartment.

Cohen, 27, has appeared in more than a dozen movies and TV episodes, playing minor roles dating back to 2009, according to IMDb. She is the first person to publicly accuse Westwick of sexual assault or harassment.

Westwick, the 30-year-old British actor, is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl and is currently starring in the BBC Two television series White Gold.

For more on this story Click Here