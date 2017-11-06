You Won’t Believe Who Caught Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Doing It!!! @thelucylopez

By Lucy Lopez
Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty Images

During a Friday appearance on The Talk, Kristen Bell revealed that her and husband Dax Shepard’s two daughters caught them in a compromising situation. “Oh, they’ve walked in on us having sex,” she declared. When the show’s co-hosts gasped, she joked, “That’s how they were made, it’s OK!” When Julie Chen asked how the couple responded to the situation, Bell quipped, “Well, we didn’t, like, continue…We sort of just went like, ‘Hey, what’s up? What do you need? What do you need?’ And then we just said, ‘Mommy and Daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple of minutes.'” Bell and Shepard have two daughters, 4-year-old Lincoln and 2-year-old Delta.

 

