You Guys, Selena & Justin Bieber EVEN Pray Together! @thelucylopez

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez attended church together not once, not twice, but three times over the weekend. First, the pop stars went to an event for Hillsong Church held at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday night before enjoying a private dinner at Morton’s Steakhouse. People reports that Bieber arranged to have the entire restaurant to themselves after it closed and stayed there until midnight. The following day, they were seen at Hillsong Church on two separate occasions. “Justin is doing great. Spending all week with Selena is the dream week for him,” a source dishes. “He is trying to take things slowly, but it hasn’t really worked. He is too excited to spend time with her.” Bieber and Gomez, who dated on and off from 2011 to 2015, started getting cozy again last week.

