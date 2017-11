JAY Z is bringing his 4:44 tour to the American Airlines Arena and we want to send you to this highly anticipated show for free!

Be Caller 9 all week long at 6:35Am, 6:35pm (Mon-Thur) 6:35am Friday for your shot at winning!

OneĀ (1) prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to attend the JAY Z: 4:44 concert on November 12 at AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

Good Luck!!

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES