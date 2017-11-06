Stranger Things 2: How Many People Tuned In?!

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0767 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard from the cast of "Stranger Things" during "Dance Battle" on November 2, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Anyone else not get around to watching a single episode of Stranger Things 2 yet? 15.8 million people tuned in to the premiere of the second season of the Netflix original, Nielsen estimates that 326,000 people streamed all nine episodes on the first day – insane! Have you watched the full season?

