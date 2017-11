The American comes out on top. A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:15am PST

An amazing weekend for sports as 36 year old Shalane Flanagan became the first American woman since 1977 to win the NYC Marathon. She completed the marathon in 2 hours & 26 minutes, the first American woman to win in 40 years! Would you complete a marathon?!