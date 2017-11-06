Jimmy Fallon’s Mother Passes #IvyUnleashed

Jimmy Fallon’s mother Gloria passed away at a hospital in New York on Saturday. She was 68. A spokesperson for the Fallon family says the Tonight Show host was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she died. Tapings of The Tonight Show have been canceled for the week of November 6 in the light of Gloria’s death. Repeat episodes will be scheduled. Fallon’s show was also canceled this past Friday. “On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss,” NBC said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”