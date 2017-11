Jay-Z’s 4:44 tour makes it stop at the American Airlines Arena on the 12th & is apparently Hov’s highest grossing tour ever. According to a Live Nation promoter, Omar Al-Joulani, “This tour will be the biggest headlining tour of Jay’s career.” For more on this story click here. Will you be at the AAA on the 12th? Listen & win tickets all week! You’ll find me there!

