Damn, Uma Thurman is ANGRY AF! @thelucylopez

Despite working frequently with Quentin Tarantino under Harvey Weinstein’s production company, Uma Thurman has not spoken publicly about the sexual assault allegations against Weinstein. However, video has gone viral of the actress giving a chilling response when asked about Weinstein by Access Hollywood. “I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you,” the visibly upset actress says carefully. “Because I have learned—I am not a child, and I have learned that when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself.” She adds, “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry, and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.” The interview occurred two weeks ago, but gained traction over the weekend with Asia Argento, one of Weinstein’s accusers, shared the clip on Twitter and urged her to come forward. “Dear Uma Thurman, may peace be with you and your soul. We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding,” she wrote.

Uma Thurman's response when asked about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations….wow. pic.twitter.com/Sw5Br1GwFg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 4, 2017