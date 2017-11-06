Damn, Uma Thurman is ANGRY AF! @thelucylopez

By Lucy Lopez
US actress Uma Thurman blows a kiss as she arrives for the Bambi awards on November 13, 2014 in Berlin. The Bambis are the main German media awards. AFP PHOTO / JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

Despite working frequently with Quentin Tarantino under Harvey Weinstein’s production company, Uma Thurman has not spoken publicly about the sexual assault allegations against Weinstein. However, video has gone viral of the actress giving a chilling response when asked about Weinstein by Access Hollywood. “I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you,” the visibly upset actress says carefully. “Because I have learned—I am not a child, and I have learned that when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself.” She adds, “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry, and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.” The interview occurred two weeks ago, but gained traction over the weekend with Asia Argento, one of Weinstein’s accusers, shared the clip on Twitter and urged her to come forward. “Dear Uma Thurman, may peace be with you and your soul. We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding,” she wrote.

 

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

POWER 96 Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour!

Listen Live