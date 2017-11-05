Kanye West Is Back On Stage For The First Time In A Year!

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

It was a big surprise during Kid Cudi’s concert last night. Kanye West joined Kid Cudi as they preformed “Father Stretch my Hands, Pt. 1” at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. It’s been a year since Kanye has been on stage. The last time was last November when he cancelled his Saint Pablo Tour. The reason was a mental breakdown where Kanye ended up at a UCLA psychiatric ward. Since then he has come back stronger and is ready as you can see to hit the stage! See below Kanye West big stage come back at the Kid Cudi concert. (09W HYPE VIA YOUTUBE)

 

