Charlie Puth Is Dating WHO?!?! Plus, Halsey Was Caught Kissing A Rapper!!!! ~@JayOnAir

Ever since Selena Gomez was spotted with her old/new boo Justin Bieber, it seems like more couples are coming clean about who they’re dating. These two new couples may come as a surprise so hold onto your seat and keep reading!!!!

First up is Charlie Puth. He’s been very secretive about his love life but he just confirmed he’s been dating a former Glee star. Watch the video and see who it is!!!!!

When asked about which celebrity he’s been on dates with that people wouldn’t know about, Charlie Puth answered Lea Michele pic.twitter.com/2k0OBlSCwn — Lea Michele News (@leamichelenews1) October 31, 2017

Next up is Halsey. Now, she is another one who has been hush-hush about who her boo is but I think we just found out at a recent concert. You see, she invited G-Eazy on stage, he performed ‘No Limit’ and she covered a little of Cardi B.’s verse. After the performance, let’s just say they didn’t shy from some SERIOUS PDA!!!! *WARNING–VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY* Check out the video TMZ got of the two below.