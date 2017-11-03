Twitter Employee Deactivates Trump’s Account on Last Day of Work @jppower96

Take this tweet and shove it, Donald Trump! That’s what one unnamed Twitter employee did on Thursday when he decided to deactivate the President’s Twitter account on his final day of work at the social media platform. “Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated,” the company initially said Thursday night on (where else?) Twitter. “The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored.” Twitter later said in an update, “Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.” Many Twitter users hailed the employee as a hero, comparing his or her actions to Jennifer Aniston’s quitting scene in Office Space or “Scarface” walking out of his fast-food job in Half Baked.