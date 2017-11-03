Tokyo Company Gives Extra Vacation Days to Non-Smokers @jppower96

Want to get people to give up smoking? Give them some vacation days. To wit, the AP reports that one Tokyo-based marketing company, Piala, recently instituted a policy wherein non-smokers are given six extra days of vacation a year. Piala’s corporate planning director says the six days are intended “to compensate for smoking breaks taken by their colleagues,” adding that about two-thirds of the company’s employees don’t smoke

