Listen To Win Santa’s Enchanted Forest Family 4 Pack!

WHEN YOU SEE THE TWINKLING LIGHTS OFF THE PALMETTO, YOU KNOW SANTA, HIS REINDEER AND ELVES ARE ALL BACK FOR THE WORLD’S LARGEST HOLIDAY THEME PARK!

All weekend long (Saturday and Sunday), listen in at 8:35a, 9:35a, 11:35a, 12:35p, 1:35p, 3:35p, 4:35p, 5:35p, 7:35p, 8:35p to win your Family Four pack of Tickets into Santa’s Enchanted Forest, featuring over 100 rides, shows, games and attractions, located at Tropical Park, Miami.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest runs from November 2nd through January 7, 2018.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES