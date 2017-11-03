Sam Smith Gets Emotional On New Album

Sam Smith has been ghost for a little over three years now, during that time he’s won four Grammy’s, had throat surgery and even won an Oscar but today, his new album “Thrill Of It All” has officially dropped and it’s everything you thought it would be and more. According to Sam he’s poured his heart and soul into every single line, which makes the album even more emotional then his last album “In The Lonely Hour”. Sam is so thankful for this album and all the support of his fans, he took to Instagram last night just before the album released to express to everyone just how he feels and this is what he said to say…

“I’m freaking out because the album is out tomorrow, but I’m excited for you to hear it. I’ve poured my heart and soul into every single line. And I just really wanted to take this time as well to thank you. Thank you for giving me that year and a half to be at home and write this album. It means everything to me and you mean everything to me, and I mean that. So, thank you. I hope you like it, but please be honest if you don’t. But be kind at the same time. I don’t think my heart could take it.” Wow! So honest and heart felt. How can you NOT love a Sam Smith record? His vocals are so pure and powerful, this album is going to be nothing but success! If you have the chance, be sure to check it out, you won’t be disappointed!