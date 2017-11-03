Prince Jackson Crashes Motorcycle, Rushed to Hospital @jpower96

By J.P.
(Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Prince Jackson was involved in a motorcycle crash in Los Angeles on Thursday morning. A rep for Michael Jackson’s 20-year-old son says that he “suffered some injuries, but is doing okay.” According to TMZ, Prince was riding his motorcycle in light rain to college when he lost control of the bike. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance shortly after. Prince also posted a photo on Instagram that appeared to be taken in the back of am ambulance and captioned it, “Well s**t…”

