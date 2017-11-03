Mila Kunis Says She’s Most Vulnerable With Her Kids @jppower96

Mila Kunis has revealed that her children are her weakness. “[My kids are] where my vulnerability is,” she admits to The Edit. “My job, it comes and goes. You don’t get a job, you get a job, you don’t get a job. Your kids, you just want one thing. So, to answer your question, that’s where I become a mess.” The Bad Moms Christmas star goes on to note that she and husband Ashton Kutcher were lucky to be able to start a family right when they wanted to. “I have an 11-month-old [son Dimitri] and a three-year-old [daughter Wyatt]. I have tiny little humans,” she muses. “Ashton and I wanted kids so bad; we were so ready to be parents. We were able to have this little family the way we wanted, and I’m so grateful for it and it’s the one thing that I can’t control.”