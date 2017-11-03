Fetty Wap Arrested for Drag-Racing While Drunk in Brooklyn @jppower96

Fetty Wap got walloped with a whopping 15 criminal charges earlier today after he was arrested for drag racing while drunk in Brooklyn. Page Six reports that cops pulled over the 26-year-old rapper for going 100 miles per hours in his Mercedes on the Gowanus Parkway around 1 a.m. today. Fetty (real name: Willie Maxwell) then handed police an expired driver’s license and failed a field sobriety test. His charges include reckless endangerment, drunken driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a car, illegal lane changing, drag racing, and more.