Fetty Wap Arrested for Drag-Racing While Drunk in Brooklyn @jppower96

By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96
(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Fetty Wap got walloped with a whopping 15 criminal charges earlier today after he was arrested for drag racing while drunk in Brooklyn. Page Six reports that cops pulled over the 26-year-old rapper for going 100 miles per hours in his Mercedes on the Gowanus Parkway around 1 a.m. today. Fetty (real name: Willie Maxwell) then handed police an expired driver’s license and failed a field sobriety test. His charges include reckless endangerment, drunken driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a car, illegal lane changing, drag racing, and more.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

POWER 96 Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour!

Listen Live