Chicago Man Shoots Himself in Penis While Robbing Hot Dog Stand @jppower96

In what may be the most ironic story of all time, a man in Chicago accidentally shot himself in the wiener this week while sticking up…a hot dog stand. Terrion Pouncy allegedly robbed two employees at Maxwell Street Express around 6 a.m. on Halloween morning. While shifting the gun in his waistband as he ran out, the 19-year-old accidentally pulled the trigger on his .38-caliber pistol. Security footage shows Pouncy then stumbled across the street and collapsed on a stoop; he was later taken to a hospital where he was arrested. On Thursday, a judge ordered him held without bond–although that may be the least of his problems.