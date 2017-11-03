8 House of Cards Staffers Accuse Kevin Spacey of Sexual Harassment @jppower96

Another day, another round of horrible sexual accusations against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey. At least eight employees on Spacey’s hit Netflix show House of Cards came forward to CNN on Thursday alleging or corroborating accusations of sexual misconduct by Spacey on set. One former production assistant claims Spacey put his hands down the assistant’s pants as he was driving the star to set. “I was in a state of shock,” the unidentified assistant says. “He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole.” House of Cards producer Media Rights Capital has since said in a statement, “We are deeply troubled to learn about these new allegations…MRC installed an anonymous complaint hotline, crisis counselors and sexual harassment legal advisers for the crew.”