Sam Smith’s 2nd studio album “The Thrill Of It All” comes out tomorrow, anyone else excited for this? Watch him join James Corden on carpool karaoke last night with a special appearance by Fifth Harmony! What do you think? Love this guy – can’t wait for this album!

A letter to my beautiful fans… 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CjYiitMceA — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 2, 2017