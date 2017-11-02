Chance the Rapper Performs at Barack Obama Foundation Summit

By Hayden Wright

Chance the Rapper was an honored guest at some of the Obama Administration’s final White House activities. Now that Barack Obama is a private citizen with a foundation to run, the former president recruited Chance to appear at his organization’s summit in Chicago. The rapper performed several songs, including “Dear Theodosia” from the Hamilton soundtrack, with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Francis and the Lights.

The National, Gloria Estefan and Nas also performed during the evening of music and progressive coalition-building. Master of None‘s Aziz Ansari and Lena Waite made appearances, too. Earlier in the Summit, Common appeared with Miranda for a lively discussion about “solutions to the world’s most pressing problems.”

The Obama Foundation shared a photo of Barack and Michelle Obama onstage with Chance, captioning it: “Hope and Chance.”

Watch footage of the event below.