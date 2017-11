😍😍😍😍😘😘😘for my wittle ones A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

I love Cardi B for many reasons but I’ll forever love her for always being true to herself & being raw at all times. How can you not laugh here? Watch her take to IG last night explaining her love for children & how she needs to be a little more “PG 13.” This is relatable to all of usΒ – legit lol