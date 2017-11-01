The Weeknd Is The One Who Broke Up With Selena

We all know the Weeknd and Selena Gomez have called it quits after photos of her and Justin Bieber have surfaced BUT, sources have confirmed he is the one who did the breaking up. According to TMZ, the break up had nothing to do with Selena spending time with Justin, their relationship has been rocky since summer and it was only a matter of time. They barely even saw each other due to their busy schedules, it even got to the point that they barely spoke on the phone. I’m no relationship genius but if it gets to the point where you can’t even talk busy or not, you know it’s over!

Apparently the Weeknd enjoyed his single life a little too much before he met Selena and didn’t like feeling tied down. Sources close to the couple have said he called Selena a couple weeks ago, explained his feelings and called it quits right then and there. Wow, a phone call!! At least it wasn’t a text like some do now a days. In conclusion, this had nothing to do with Selena spending time with Justin, they began hanging after the break up. As for the Weekend, he wants to remain friends and he is happy with his single life! Let’s see how long it takes for Selena and Justin to get back together…